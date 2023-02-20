Posted: Feb 20, 2023 3:21 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 3:23 PM

Chase McNutt

Have you ever wanted to become a songwriter but don’t know how to start? Well, Jim Reynolds and Scott Taylor with the Bartlesville Songwriters Group are here to help. Starting in March, there will be a regular monthly “songwriting workshop” on the second Thursday of each month.

Scott Taylor talked about what the meetings will look like.

Taylor also wanted to make sure that everybody knows that these meetings are a judgment free zone, while still being able to add their critique.

The Grey Dog Listening Room is located at 812 14th St. here in Bartlesville and the first meeting is on March 9th at 6:30 pm.