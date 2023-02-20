Posted: Feb 20, 2023 3:45 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 3:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The First IFPA sanctioned pinball event in Bartlesville will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Remi’s Arcade & Bistro. The event is open to anyone including sanctioned pinball players.

An introduction explaining how a pinball tournament works. There will be five rounds until there are only eight players left.

There is a $1 entry fee and you are required to have quarters to play the machine.

Remi’s Arcade & Bistro is located at 622 SE Frank Phillips Blvd.