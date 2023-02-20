Posted: Feb 20, 2023 6:27 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2023 6:27 PM

Several Bartlesville High School students were recogonized at the Bartlesville Board of Education meeting on Monday evening

Recognition of All State Music Students

Band Jacob Duhon - Bassoon David Cooper - Saxophone Eric Mashburn - Euphonium Nicholas Platon - Percussion Ademir Hall - Percussion Logan Young - Percussion Alternate



Intermediate Orchestra

Hayden O'Banion - Cello

Evelynn Pratt - Viola

Emiliano Valdez - Viola

Ciana Chevalley - Bass Violin

Jecelle Dobson - Violin Advanced Orchestra Concertmaster

Lauren Lee - Violin

Ashley Mills - Violin

Emma Mattke - Violin

Arianna Uribe - Viola

Leah Cordero - Viola

Miranda Baker - Viola

Karina Cowan - Violin

Erik Melendez - Violin

Angelina Williams - Violin

Faith Foote - Cello

Jaron Miller - Cello

Emily Fox - Cello

Emily Hopper - Cello

Arielle Alsup - Bass Violin