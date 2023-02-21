Posted: Feb 21, 2023 8:48 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 9:11 AM

Tom Davis

ROOM AT HIS TABLE is a Puppet Ministry committed to partnering with groups in helping children develop an exciting and growing relationship with God. They bring the Bible to life in a way a child can relate to and remember, with a sincere hope it will last a lifetime.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Chris Bennett, Executive Director of the ministry, said the story behind it started when his grandmother and later his mother would also bring folks over for dinner after church saying, "There is alway room at HIS table."

Bennett and his family have been using his puppets in a variety of ways to teach, entertain and inform children and their families for about 15 years.

Based in Bartlesville, Chris says his ministry is mobile--complete with a full stage and sound system and ready to travel:

CHURCH SUNDAY SCHOOL: Creative activities help children develop comprehensively intelligence, help children.

SUMMER CAMPS: Creative activities help children develop comprehensively intelligence, help children.

WEEKEND CHILDREN CAMPS: Creative activities help children develop comprehensively intelligence, help children.

SCHOOL PROGRAMS: Creative activities help children develop comprehensively intelligence, help children.

Check them out at: