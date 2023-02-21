Posted: Feb 21, 2023 2:00 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 3:18 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting and discussed several items involving the Sheriff’s office. One of the longer discussed items was about signing an agreement with FLOCK. Two portable cameras and a demo for 15 fixed camera systems.

When asked about worrying about having a “Big Brother” problem, this is what Sheriff Eddie Virden said.

The commissioners approved the two portable cameras for $6,000 but table the 15 fixed cameras. The commissioners also approved the sheriff’s office to be able to get bids for a sewer grinder.

The commissioners did decide to table a contraband detention unit. The items the commissioners tabled are going to be looked at next week after more information can be gathered.

The Osage County Commissioners meet at the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m. on Monday.