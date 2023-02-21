Posted: Feb 21, 2023 3:39 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Community Center staff sends out a survey asking for your thoughts and opinions on the Sizzlin’ Summer Series.

The survey is your chance to make the Sizzlin’ Summer Series – a summertime event at Tower Center at Unity in downtown Bartlesville – the best it can be. By completing the survey, you will be entered to win a free Sizzlin' Summer Series t-shirt from the upcoming 2023 season.

The survey link can be found here.