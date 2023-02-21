News
Crime
Posted: Feb 21, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2023 3:51 PM
Bartlesville Police Look to Identify Two Fraud Suspects
Garrett Giles
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) needs assistance in identifying two females regarding a fraud case.
Surveillance images of the two women can be found below.
If you have any information, you can provide anonymous tips at p3tips.com.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 918.336.2583 to leave a tip.
Photo courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville/Washington County.
« Back to News