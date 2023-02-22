What Possibilities was the theme of yesterday's Open House with the Caney School District, as residents came to look at the facility and offer ideas on how to use it.

Caney Superintendent Blake Vargas says ideas have been presented to use the building for Vocational Agriculture Education, to an indoor practice facility for the junior high and high school athletes, to an Early Learning Center. Vargas says no matter how the just under 14,000 square foot building is used, it will help alleviate some space issues for the district.

Vargas says a cool feature of the existing building is the dance floor. He says the goal is to cover the floor so it can be used for bigger gatherings such as prom, the sports and FFA Banquets, and the Staff Appreciation Dinner.

Residents are encouraged to continue submitting their ideas with the school board and superintendent's office.