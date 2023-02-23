Posted: Feb 23, 2023 11:26 AMUpdated: Feb 23, 2023 12:00 PM

Dalton Spence

A measure to improve public safety in small Oklahoma towns passed unanimously out of the Senate Appropriations Committee Wednesday. Sen. Grant Green, R-Wellston, wrote Senate Bill 1095 to allow retired law enforcement members to be employed full-time in small towns.

“Just as the business community is struggling to maintain their workforce, smaller municipalities are struggling to retain and recruit police officers as they compete with larger cities, who can pay more,” Green said. “Currently, retired law enforcement members are only allowed to work 25 hours, but this bill would allow them to return to the workforce full-time without impacting their retirement benefits.”

SB 1095 would allow towns with 4,000 or less people to employ a retired police officer over 45 years old, a member of the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System (OPPRS), and actively receive benefits. However, the officer would not be subject to the requirements and obligations of the OPPRS and would not receive any additional credit toward retirement.

About 70 towns in Oklahoma would meet the population requirement and will go to the full Senate for further consideration.