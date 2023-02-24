Posted: Feb 24, 2023 4:40 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2023 4:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $7,500 contribution to the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, a nonprofit organization that offers training, advocacy and consulting in the Oklahoma nonprofit sector.

The funds supported the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofit’s regional symposium in Bartlesville, bringing the power of nonprofit collaboration to local nonprofit organizations featuring presentations from experienced leaders, breakout sessions and connections with community partners.

Arvest Bank president Kim Moyer and Arvest Wealth Management regional manager Josh Randolph presented the check to Rob Gardenhire, Kim Leveridge, Jessica Manry, Jamie Lopp, of Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

“For decades, the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits has played an invaluable role in helping Oklahoma nonprofits achieve excellence in their missions,” Moyer said. “It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help the center continue that important work.”

The Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits conducts symposia annually throughout different regions of the state, giving attendees the opportunity to network and learn about the state of the nonprofit sector, finance, grant processes, and other relevant information.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. Learn more at arvest.com/foundation.