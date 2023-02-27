Posted: Feb 27, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 9:39 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday afternoon after being arrested for his second DUI in two weeks. Brian James Werry was charged with an aggravated DUI for the second charge, due to blowing over a .15 blood alcohol level. Werry was out on bond from his first DUI when we was picked up for this most recent one.

Judge Russell Vaclaw decided to set the bond in the second case at $25,000 stating that he felt like Werry was a danger to the public. Werry is being held over at the moment, and his next court date is set for March 8th.