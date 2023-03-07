Posted: Feb 27, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

It was a mix of good news, in general, and a word of caution on our water usage in particular on Monday's CITY MATERS program on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1.

The good news coming from City Clerk Jason Muninger is that the February city sales tax collection set another record on otp of last February's record of a 13% increase from the year before that. Muninger said this year's tax collection outdid last February's by another 4%. City sales tax collections is the life-blood for our city services.

City Library Director Shellie McGill brought listeners up to date with events at the Bartlesville Public Library.

Events at the library include In the Kitchen with Susan, Healthy Living Series w/ Stacey Dawson, Red Cross Blood Drive and more.

Shellie said the new teen area has been a big hit, espescialy with the Central Middle School Students after school.

Public Works Director Keith Henry reminded everyone that Operation Clean House returns to the Phillips 66 parking lot in Bartlesville and the County District 2 in Dewey on April 22. You can find what you can and cannot dispose of HERE.

The City of Bartlesville, in coordination with Osage Landfill, provides an annual coupon good for one free trip to the landfill at any time during the year to the City’s Solid Waste customers. Henry said that the coupon is valid for City of Bartlesville Residential Solid Waste customers only. No commercial accounts or contractors will be permitted. One coupon is issued per customer and may not be duplicated.

For more information about this program, contact Public Works at 918.338.4131 or email bjmumma@cityofbartlesville.org. If you did not receive your coupon in your March/April utility bill, contact the Utility Billing Office at 918.338.4224 or utilityybilling@cityofbartlesville.org.

Henry also wants citizens to get ready for the free Spring Leaf and Grass pickup set for May 8 through 12.

City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen cautioned that the recent rains have helped a little but not enough to pull the region from drought conditions plaguing the area in recent months. Water conservation is still needed and will remain a priority until rain in the Hulah Lake watershed, located in southeast Kansas, restores water levels at the City’s primary water supply source. Lauritsen warns that if the necessary rainfall doesn't arrive soon, some water restrictions could issued to preserve the water we have until the lakes and rivers get back to normal levels.