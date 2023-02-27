Posted: Feb 27, 2023 2:25 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 3:54 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting that was quick.

The commissioners approved to surplus a glock 40 to help honor retired officer Joe Lucas who served nearly 24 years in Osage County.

Here is what Commissioner Steve Talburt said about Officer Lucas

