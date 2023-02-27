Posted: Feb 27, 2023 3:20 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School senior Joyce Yang has been named a 2023 Academic All-Stater by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Yang is among the top 100 public high school seniors in Oklahoma, selected from hundreds of nominations statewide. The 2023 All-Staters hail from 75 schools in 68 Oklahoma school districts.

The 2023 Academic All-State class is the 37th to be selected by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. Since the award program’s inception in 1987, some 3,700 high school seniors from 335 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars. Two high schools will celebrate their first Academic All-Stater: Pittsburg and Texhoma high schools, while Joyce is Bartlesville High School's 78th.

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.25. In addition, 29 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists.

Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,500 merit-based scholarship, honor cord, and a medallion. The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 37th annual Academic Awards Celebration on Saturday, May 20, at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.