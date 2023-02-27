Posted: Feb 27, 2023 4:32 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 4:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford delivered George Washington’s 1796 Farewell Address in honor of his birthday on Monday.

Senator Lankford said he was honored for two reasons: He was honored to be selected and he was honored to note that he was the first Oklahoman in the history of the Senate to read the historic speech aloud in the Senate.

The tradition of reading the address out loud began on February 22, 1862. The Senate selects one of its members, alternating parties to read the 1,641-word statement on the Senate floor.

You can watch the entire 50-minute address below: