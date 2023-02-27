Posted: Feb 27, 2023 4:38 PMUpdated: Feb 27, 2023 4:39 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners were back to their regular Monday meetings after President’s Day last week moved their meeting to Tuesday. The Commissioners announced the retirement of former Treasurer, Lynn Wesson.

The Commissioners also got a presentation of different options on different county insurance options, before making their decision.

Laurie Summers was not in attendance, so she was not able to give her emergency management update for Nowata County. The commissioners will meet next Monday at 9 am in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.