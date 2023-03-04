News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 3:05 PM
Bartlesville Public Schools to Hold Job Fair Saturday
Garrett Giles
Bartlesville Public Schools is holding its annual teacher job fair on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area.
BPS needs teachers for the following 2023-24 positions:
- Early Childhood Education (PreK and Kindergarten)
- Elementary Education (Grades 1-5)
- Freshman Academy Librarian
- Vocal Music Teacher (Middle School)
- Social Studies
- Science
- English
- Special Education
- Agricultural Education
- Teacher Coaches
Those attending the job fair should bring several copies of their up-to-date résumé to the Commons Area, using its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue.
Applicants may also submit a resume online at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp/. For more information, contact the HR department at 918.336.8600.
