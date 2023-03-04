Posted: Feb 28, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools is holding its annual teacher job fair on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area.

BPS needs teachers for the following 2023-24 positions:

Early Childhood Education (PreK and Kindergarten)

Elementary Education (Grades 1-5)

Freshman Academy Librarian

Vocal Music Teacher (Middle School)

Social Studies

Science

English

Special Education

Agricultural Education

Teacher Coaches

Those attending the job fair should bring several copies of their up-to-date résumé to the Commons Area, using its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue.

Applicants may also submit a resume online at applitrack.com/bpsok/onlineapp/. For more information, contact the HR department at 918.336.8600.