Posted: Feb 28, 2023 3:04 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 4:12 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville resident Major Joe Todd was recognized as Veteran of the Week before the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday by Representative John B Kane, R-Bartlesville.

In a statement, Rep. Kane said:

"I am honored to recognize Joe Todd for his service to our great nation. Throughout his service, he exemplified bravery. I am grateful to thank him personally for his contribution and sacrifice to preserving the freedom and way of life we hold so dear."

Todd was honored before the House of Representatives and was accompanied by Jimmie Lee Stark. Kane issued a citation to Todd on the House floor and presented him with a flag flown over the State Capitol in his honor.

In 1966 Todd joined the Army and served 18 months in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief on the UH-1 Huey Helicopter with the 11 General Support Company, 1st Air Cavalry Division. He served 15 months in Desert Storm with the 418 Civil Affairs Battalion attached to the 1st Infantry Division. Todd also served four months in Haiti and Surinam in 1994, with the 468 Civil Affairs Battalion building a camp for Haitian refugees in Surinam.

Todd received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Humanitarian Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, and many other rewards to recognize him for serving our country. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2022.

Todd is a volunteer for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Library and has interviewed 1,200 WWII veterans in Oklahoma for the library. He has been a stalwart in this effort, with roughly 2,200 interviews to date, preserving veteran's stories for future generations.