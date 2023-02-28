Posted: Feb 28, 2023 3:11 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 3:31 PM

Dalton Spence

The Senate gave unanimous approval to a bill that would make it easier for teachers in military families to resume their careers after being transferred to a new state. Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, wrote Senate Bill 467, creating the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact (ITMC) Act.

Stanley says, “Having to go through a lengthy process to get licensed and certified in a new state can be extremely stressful and leave the family short an income during that process,” Stanley continues. “We want to remove unnecessary barriers to better support military families who move to Oklahoma, and by being part of an interstate compact, we’ll also be supporting Oklahoma military families who are transferred to another member state.”

SB 467 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.