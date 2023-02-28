Posted: Feb 28, 2023 6:15 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2023 6:16 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission met on Tuesday Night to act on a couple of planned unit developments (PUDs) and on a one-lot mixed use development. They started the meeting by tabling the first item of action on an application by John Gorman of Gorman construction to build a major shopping / multifamily residential area located south of Nowata Rd and between Jefferson and Silver Lake Road.

Here is Assistant Director for Community Greg Collins on the reasoning for tabling.

They would then approve the application from Mick Olson of the Voice of the Martyrs, Inc. for a 68.6 plot of land South of Nowata Rd and West of Bison Rd. The Bartlesville City Plan commission will next meet on March 28th