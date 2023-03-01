News
Bartlesville
Boy Scouts Patron Dinner Featured Many Highlights and Guest Speaker Former NASA Head James Bridenstine
Tom Davis
Cherokee Area Council 469, Boy Scouts of America had a lot to celebrate when they held their Friends of Scouting Fundraiser Tuesday at the Bartlesville Community Center.
Former Navy pilot, Oklahoma Congressman and NASA Administrator James Bridenstine was the guest speaker. He told about how his scouting experience helped him as a Navy Pilot. He also told of how many of the NASA astronauts came out of scouting.
Scout Executive Phillip Wright was happy to announce that 2022 was full of bright spots for the local scouts:
⦁ 16 Eagle Scouts, three times the national average
⦁ 14 Dr. Charles Townes Super Nova Awards
⦁ Top 10% in the Nation in Female Diversity
⦁ Received 5 James E. West endowment gifts for a thirs straight year
⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Fundraising Performance
⦁ Top 10% in the Nation for Ethnic Diversity
