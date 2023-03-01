Posted: Mar 01, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 10:16 AM

Evan Fahrbach

It has been an exciting time recently at the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville.

Two bald eagles have been nesting at the Research Center and have been laying eggs over the past few days.

There is archived footage of the eggs being laid along with a live camera on the eagle's nest available on the Research Center's website.

As of Tuesday, there are now three eggs in the nest, the most recent of which appeared yesterday. The refurbished the nest earlier this year in anticipation of the eggs and have used this nest previously.

