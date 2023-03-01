Posted: Mar 01, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 3:25 PM

Garrett Giles

You can stay one step ahead of fraudsters by attending Truity Credit Union’s “Fraud Awareness Information Session.”

The event will take place at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Boulevard, on Tuesday, March 7, starting at 5:00 p.m. Special guests from AARP and the Bartlesville Police Department will be on hand.

No RSVP is required as the event is open to the public. For more information, call 918.337.7609.