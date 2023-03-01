Posted: Mar 01, 2023 3:43 PMUpdated: Mar 01, 2023 3:43 PM

Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma Wesleyan guys basketball squad is just a day away now from finding out who they will play in the first round of the NAIA tournament. The Eagles have had an extra amount of rest time compared to seasons past due to their second round loss to Southwestern in the KCAC tournament on Saturday

The Eagles have accomplished a ton this season starting with winning the KCAC outright by having the best conference record during the regular season. They also had the KCAC player of the year in Sophomore Jaden Lietzke, the KCAC defensive player of the year in Derrick Talton Jr.

They won some first, second, and third team all conference spots as well, as Lietzke made the first team, Kaleb Stokes made the all conference second team, and Talton Jr made the third team. Dylan Phillip and Brandon Bird were named as honorable mentions.

Even with all of those accolades, Coach Bostwick says their main goal as always is to win a National Championship. Here is Bostwick on moving forward towards that goal after the recent loss.

The Eagles await their first round matchup announcement for Thursday night.