Posted: Mar 02, 2023 8:37 AMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 8:41 AM

Evan Fahrbach

A new YouTube exclusive episode of “American Greed” features an infamous former Bartian.

The popular television show, which airs on CNBC, has an online exclusive episode featuring the story of Jason Van Eman, a film producer who grew up in Bartlesville and was eventually sentenced to 21 years in prison for defrauding investors in his movies.

The program is narrated by Stacy Keach Jr., who mentions the town.

The video runs about seven minutes and details Eman’s crime and background coming from Northeast Oklahoma.

Watch the program HERE.



