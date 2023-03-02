Posted: Mar 02, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Mar 02, 2023 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles and his staff will once again provide safe transportation to anyone that may enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day festivities a little too much.

If you drink and need a ride you can call the BPD at 918.338.4001 from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, to 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18. Simply tell the dispatcher your location and they will ensure Chief Roles or his staff will come to you and provide you with a safe ride home within Bartlesville City limits. There is no cost for this service.

The goal of this event is to minimize impaired driving in our City. It is the BPD’s hope that everyone arrives home safely after celebrating the holiday. They further hope people will take advantage of this offer in the interest of public safety.