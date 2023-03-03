Posted: Mar 03, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2023 11:34 AM

Tom Davis

This week's CAPITOL CALL on KWON powered by Phillips 66 was filled with a wide range of topics from what to do about red cedar trees and staying on Daylight Savings time to word that the governor is trying to lure a new company an area new Pryor according to Senator Julie Daniels.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has approved a nearly $700 million economic plan designed to bring in new business which includes incentives for a manufacturer to open a facility in Oklahoma, investing at least $3.6 billion and creating jobs.

The company has until April 15th to make a decision.