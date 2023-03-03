Posted: Mar 03, 2023 11:41 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2023 11:41 AM

Tom Davis

https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather The Choctaw Casino and Resort in Durant hosted almost 500 guests for the Oklahoma Emergency Management Association’s annual conference last week and Washington County Emergency Director Kary Cox was in attendance.

"We had two days of training on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the tornadoes broke out and we manaagers were all there in touch with our EOC's across the state ready to respond," said Cox.

Emergency Managers prepare plans and procedures in the event of natural disasters or other emergencies.

Cox said this week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week. https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather

Cox also said Washngton County Emergency Management is finally getting there own building after share space with others for many years. The new EOC is being built on Bison Road near the water tower in Bartlesville.