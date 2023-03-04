Posted: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PM

Tom Davis

It was an exciting evening at the Washington County Junior Livestock Premium Sale at the fairgrounds in Dewey, OK, Saturday night.

The event began with a delicious dinner served by the FFA with food provided by Rainey’s Custom Butchering, Regent Bank, Cases and Case Electric and Union State Bank.

The winner of the George Seals Scholarship is Jordan Heskett. The winners of the Bill Phillips and Jack Browder Scholarships are: Addi Lakey, Dally Harp, Izzy Lewis and Jordan Heskett.

The Showmanship Class Winners are:

SWINE:

Jr Case Rogers

Int Brandon Willis

Sr Addi Lakey

SHEEP:

Jr Harper Minor

Int Addi Jones

Sr Dally Harp

BEEF:

Jr Rian French

Int Dellaney Eden

Sr Jordan Heskett

GOATS:

Jr Blake Sanders

Int William Flanagan

Sr Izzy Lewis

MEAT RABBITS:

Jr Kahleya Klaus

Int Levi Moses

Jr Kira Hatlestad

BROILERS:

Int Raigan Prrett

Sr Charlotte Woodworth

GRAND CHAMPIONS



Breeding Gilt – Summer McDaniel

Breeding Ewe – Harper Minor

Breeding Heifer – Jaycie Perrier

Breeding Doe – Izzy Lewis

Wether Dam Doe – Izzy Lewis

Hereford Steer – Sophia Moses

Mini Hereford Heifer – Griffin Hough

Meat Rabbit Pen – Kira Hatlestad

GRADUATING SENIORS

Dara Dennis, Jordan Heskett, Kennedy Watson, Abby Snelson, Carter Brown, Dalton Conner, Dally Harp, Addi Lakey, Jaci Jo Sumner, Kayleigh Crowell, Meredith Mitchell, Clayton Evans and Summer McDaniel.

We are awaiting final sales results