Washington County

Posted: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2023 7:55 PM

WCJLS 2023

Tom Davis

It was an exciting evening at the Washington County Junior Livestock Premium Sale at the fairgrounds in Dewey, OK, Saturday night.

The event began with a delicious dinner served by the FFA with food provided by Rainey’s Custom Butchering, Regent Bank, Cases and Case Electric and Union State Bank. 

The winner of the George Seals Scholarship is Jordan Heskett. The winners of the Bill Phillips and Jack Browder Scholarships are: Addi Lakey, Dally Harp, Izzy Lewis and Jordan Heskett.

The Showmanship Class Winners are:

SWINE:

Jr   Case Rogers

Int  Brandon Willis

Sr   Addi Lakey

SHEEP:

Jr   Harper Minor

Int  Addi Jones

Sr  Dally Harp

BEEF:

Jr   Rian French

Int  Dellaney Eden

Sr   Jordan Heskett

GOATS:

Jr   Blake Sanders

Int  William Flanagan

Sr  Izzy Lewis

MEAT RABBITS:

Jr   Kahleya Klaus

Int  Levi Moses

Jr   Kira Hatlestad

BROILERS:

Int  Raigan Prrett

Sr  Charlotte Woodworth

 

GRAND CHAMPIONS


Breeding Gilt – Summer McDaniel

Breeding Ewe – Harper Minor

Breeding Heifer – Jaycie Perrier

Breeding Doe – Izzy Lewis

Wether Dam Doe – Izzy Lewis

Hereford Steer – Sophia Moses

Mini Hereford Heifer – Griffin Hough

Meat Rabbit Pen – Kira Hatlestad

GRADUATING SENIORS

Dara Dennis, Jordan Heskett, Kennedy Watson, Abby Snelson, Carter Brown, Dalton Conner, Dally Harp, Addi Lakey, Jaci Jo Sumner, Kayleigh Crowell, Meredith Mitchell, Clayton Evans and Summer McDaniel.

We are awaiting final sales results

 

 

 

 

 


