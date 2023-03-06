Posted: Mar 06, 2023 10:18 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 10:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met and listened to a presentation about a program to assist in funding for advancements to new and existing buildings during their Monday meeting.

Nancy Graham, Oklahoma’s C-PACE administrator, talked with the commissioners about getting Washington County to opt into the program. The county being a part of the program helps in lending money for commercial buildings to get new initiatives, like energy efficient lights.

Graham explains a possible example.

Eventually the commissioners took the first steps in having this as an option for property owners in Washington County.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier was present for the meeting after being absent for the past two.