Posted: Mar 06, 2023 8:25 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2023 8:25 PM

Chase McNutt

City Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen had a presentation for the monthly Bartlesville City Council meeting on Monday night, showing the current state of the Bartlesville Water supply. Lauritsen showed a graphic for projected water supply over the course of the year, and without taking rain, dripping, and reduction in consumption into account, its projected to drop down to below 25% by January of 2024. It currently sits at 65.1% as of March 1st.

Lauritsen followed by saying that if it reaches a critical point in supply level, regular habits will have to change, or members of the community can pay extra for an extended amount of water supply. Here is what Councilman Lauren Roszell had to say on the issue.

Water usage is separated into multiple stages, as we are in stage 1 right now, but stage 2, 3 and 4 will have restrictions should the water supply reach that level. Main differences are really noticed in stages three and four. In stage three, which is where the supply drops below 59-50%, all outdoor watering is restricted to once per week.

Any usage over that amount will be subject to fine. Stage four, which is below 44% total water supply, all outdoor water use is banned, and city pools will be closed.