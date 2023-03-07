Posted: Mar 07, 2023 4:05 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2023 4:05 AM

Chris Freund

A Bartlesville man leads multiple law enforcement agencies on a 20-mile high-speed pursuit.

Around 7:50 this morning, a Caney Police Officer working school zone traffic at 1st and McGee clocked a black SUV traveling 80 MPH in a 20 MPH School Zone. The 2006 Jeep SUV, driven by Richard Bresson, continued at a high rate of speed northbound out of Caney. The vehicle was observed running the stop signs at the intersection of U.S. 75 and U.S. 166. The chase continued north on 75, reaching speeds of up to 120 M.P.H. Montgomery County deputies joined the pursuit and set up stop sticks in the area of Highway 75 and CR 3800. Stop sticks successfully flattened one of Bresson's tires.

As the pursuit continued Northbound on 75, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took over. At the intersection of 75 and U.S. 160, the vehicle failed to negotiate the intersection, and Bresson's vehicle traveled North into a tree thicket, ultimately landing upside down.

Bresson had to be extricated from the vehicle by Independence Rural Fire. He was life-flighted to a Joplin hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Charges expected to be filed include driving 80 in a 20 MPH School Zone, 125 in a 65 MPH Zone, reckless driving, felony attempt to elude a police officer, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, and various other moving violations.