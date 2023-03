Posted: Mar 07, 2023 7:48 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2023 9:07 PM

Tom Davis

Hopes for some that marujuana would be legalized for recreation use in Oklahoma have apparently gone up in smoke. State Question 820 failed statewide 38.32% "yes" to 68.68 % "no" or 216,883 " yes" votes to 349,121 "no" votes.

Washington County, the vote was 30.64% "yes" to 69.36 % "no" or 2,732 "yes" votes to 6,183 "no" votes.

