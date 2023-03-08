Posted: Mar 08, 2023 1:33 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 1:33 PM

Dalton Spence

The Bartlesville Police Department released its February activity report and took 3,034 calls for service. There were 808 traffic stops, 193 emergency calls, 152 calls for animals, 138 disturbances, 46 suspicious activity and 21 accidents.

Compared to January, calls for service were down by 371 calls. Traffic stops were down by 125 calls, emergency 9-1-1 calls were down by 58. There were 39 less calls for suspicious activities and 22 less calls for accidents. Disturbances did see an increase by 18 more reports.