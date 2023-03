Posted: Mar 08, 2023 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2023 4:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools (DPS) names its 2023 School Site Teachers of the Year.

Kimberly Evans earned teacher of the year honors at Dewey Elementary. The teacher of the year honors at Dewey Middle School went to Robin Roberts.

At Dewey High School, Keith Green won teacher of the year honors.

Photo courtesy: DPS