Posted: Mar 09, 2023 6:26 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 6:26 AM

Tom Davis

On the heels of Oklahomans’ overwhelming defeat of State Question 820 that would have legalized recreational marijuana, Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, Wednesday said the result of the recent election shows the state’s medical program needs reformed.

With more than 61% of voters rejecting the state question, not a single county voted in favor of the measure. Opposition to the question included industry leaders, educators, law enforcement officials and community leaders.

Garvin said while she is happy the measure failed, more needs to be done to reform the current medical program.

Garvin’s proposed legislation came from Senate members working over the past nine months with cannabis industry professionals to better understand the issues, problems and concerns they have and discuss how lawmakers can make it better.

Senators have filed several measures to help eliminate the vast array of illegal activity and negative outcomes that have flooded the state over the past five years. The Senate’s robust plan includes bills that will better protect the public, such as limiting marijuana access to minors. Other bills include requirements for physicians who recommend medical marijuana products to complete a thorough initial training and annual continuing education. Additionally, Senate Bill 806 closes loopholes to prevent illegal land ownership.