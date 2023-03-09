Posted: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2023 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

Your very own little Caney Valley area farmers market is now a legitimately recognized Oklahoma farmers market!

Businesswoman Birdgette Nichols says the name is rather unique ...FARM-acy...a play on words.

FARM-acy Barn to Table Market is opening a storefront and they want to celebrate with you. The ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and county dignitaries is Saturday, March 11th at 10am at 205 S. Ochelata Street, Ochelata, Ok.

Day of Events:

8 am - 2 pm Mercantile Open for Business

9 am - 2 pm Spring Farmers Market (outdoors)

10 am Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

11 am Lunch Concession Cookout

1 pm Seed Starting Workshop by Heartland Homestead Families

2 pm Grow Your Own Backyard Vineyard Workshop with OSU’s Wine & Grape expert Aaron Essaray.