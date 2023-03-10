Posted: Mar 10, 2023 6:51 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 6:51 AM

Tom Davis

The Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 426 Wednesday, which was authored by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard. The bill gives county election board secretaries authorization to use global positioning system (GPS) technology to ensure a voter is assigned to the correct precinct.

“I’ve heard from some constituents who’ve had trouble with their assigned precincts after redistricting took effect, and I’m sure others across the state have as well,” Burns said.

If SB 426 becomes law, county election boards would be able to use GPS to determine voters’ precincts beginning this November.

“This legislation also ensures registered voters are voting for those who actually represent them. GPS is a very common technology that can be easily used to check the locations of residences to confirm they are in the correct precinct,” Burns said. “Part of election security is holding fair elections, and this measure will definitely put safeguards in place to ensure Oklahoma voters are receiving accurate representation.”

SB 426 now moves to the House of Representatives for further review. Rep. Rick West, R- Heavener will carry the measure in the House.