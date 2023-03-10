Posted: Mar 10, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 9:18 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday afternoon on the charges of grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance. According to an affidavit, Dustin Douglas Rose was stopped by an officer when he was walking East on 13th St. and it was discovered that he had two catalytic converters concealed in his jacket and a blue Kobalt Sawzall in his hands.

The officer then asked to search Roses’ bag and discovered another catalytic converter, several Sawzall blades, and a box of granola bars.

Rose was then arrested and taken to jail. Rose is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for March 24th