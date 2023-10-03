Posted: Mar 10, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66, Representatives John B. Kane and Judd Strom and Senator Julie Daniels reveiwed the past week at the state capitol and gave us a look at what's ahead.

All three lawmakers agreed that the voters did the right thing by voting down SQ 820 that would have legalized recreational marijuana on Oklahoma. On a side not, Rep. John B. Kane found himself voting "yes" in another matter involving the study of an illegal drug for treatment of PTSD and depression. House Bill 2107 allows universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities in Oklahoma to conduct research on psilocybin and psilocin for the treatment of certain ailments.

Representative Strom updated the audience on the progress of the state budget. Strom said that until lawmakers know what laws will pass that will involve money--such as the education bill--they have come to a near halt.