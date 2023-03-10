Posted: Mar 10, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2023 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

Celebrate the first days of spring with some beautiful music at the fourth concert of our 2022-23 season, "Romance," The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra presents "Romance" in Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 pm at the Center.

This concert will be full of works epitomizing the Romantic era, from the exciting Prelude to Act III of Wagner's Lohengrin to the epic fantasy of Rimsky-Korsakov's four-movement orchestral tone poem Scheherazade.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Maestro Lauren Green said the program will also include rare gems like Gerald Finzi's Romance for String Orchestra, as well as Ralph Vaughan William's Tuba Concerto, featuring the winner of our 2023 Myrna Hershberger Young Artist Competition, Oklahoma Union School junior Barrett Hoover.