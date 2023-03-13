Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 13, 2023 5:38 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 5:51 AM

New Business Opens in Ochelata

Tom Davis
 
The weather was a bit chilly , but the reception was warm on Saturday as a new business in Ochelata opened.
 
The farmer's market known as FARM-acy Barn to Table held the grand opening for its storefront Saturday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local and county dignitaries in front of customers and well-wishers.
 
Businesswoman Birdgette Nichols says the name is rather unique...FARM-acy...a play on words.
 
 
 

