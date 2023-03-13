Posted: Mar 13, 2023 1:23 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 1:24 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met in their weekly meeting Monday. After several meetings, the commissioners approved the terms and conditions of sale for the Sheriff’s proposal on state contract from OD security North America for a contraband detention unit at $125,000.

This includes installation, calibration, radiation safety officer training and five-year full manufacture warranty. $50,000 of the funds are from the Opioid Settlement and $75,000 are from will come from the Sheriff’s Account office.

Commissioner Charlie Cartwright on why he voted to approve it.

The Osage County Commissioners meet at the OSU Extension Center at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska at 10 a.m.