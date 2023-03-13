Posted: Mar 13, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2023 7:00 PM

Dalton Spence

Drugwatch.com released a study about how many adults and high school teens vape or use e-cigarettes found that the state of Oklahoma ranked first in the nation among adults who vape/use e-cigarettes with 9.8%.

The state has a big gap from second with Hawaii at 7.8% and Arkansas third at 7.7%.

Vaping/E-Cigarettes are commonly more popular among teenagers with vapes having candy like flavors. The study found that of high school teens, 27.8% of Oklahoma teens admitted to vaping which ranked 13th in the country.

West Virginia ranked first in teens currently vaping with 35.7%.