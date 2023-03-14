Posted: Mar 14, 2023 4:00 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 4:00 AM

Tom Davis

Osage County Deputies and Hominy Police intercepted another Prison Drop in progress outside of Dick Conner Correctional Facility in the early morning hours of March 12, 2023.

Deputies observed a subject dressed in all black clothing returning from the open fields near the correctional facility and enter into a gray Hyundai Santa fe. A traffic stop was initiated in which Justin Haulcomb and his passenger Ignacio Lopez were detained for questioning. It was quickly determined that a Prison Drop had just occurred and the package was recovered from the field through the use of a K-9 tracking to the location.

Prison Drops are usually coordinated from inside the prison with a predetermined location arranged by the dropping of a “map pin” which inmates can later locate through the use of contraband phones hidden within their cells.

It is unlawful for them to possess these phones and it is unlawful to coordinate with inmates for the dropping of contraband near the prison walls.