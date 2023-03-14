Posted: Mar 14, 2023 5:27 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 5:28 AM

Tom Davis / OKEnergyToday.com

Bartlesville-based Westwin Elements plans a new $450 million refinery for key metals in Lawton.

OKEneryToday.com reports Westwin Elements plans to build the refinery on a 480-acre tract in an existing industrial park in Lawton and eventually employ up to 2,000 workers.

The city of Lawton approved an economic development project in late February to designate $24 million in local funding to bring the refinery to the city’s southwest side. Under the agreement, Westwin will build the plan by launching a $150 million Phase 1 by the end of 2023. It promised to bring 2,335 jobs to Lawton by five years and an average income of $100,000.

Former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg is among Westwin’s Series A investors and is a member of the Westwin Board. Westwin Elements Founder and CEO KaLeigh Long aims to make a major national security, energy, and economic impact in the USA by building America’s only major critical metals refinery.