Posted: Mar 14, 2023 8:51 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2023 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County School Supply Drive known as Pack the Backpack has served school children in need with school supplies in the Bartlesville area for years. The project runs entirely on volunteers and donations.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Paula Crawford and Cindy Dronyk announced a fun, new fundraiser for the cause. Pack the Backpack will hold a charity Bingo game Wednesday, April 5, at Cooper and Mill at 2nd and Dewey in Bartlesville from 7-9pm.

Paula Crawford reminds that there will be donation cash jars and a large box for school supply donations.

ABOUT PACK THE BACKPACKS:

The drive is an annual project to provide students in Washington County, Oklahoma with the school supplies they need to start school in the fall. Applications are accepted in July of each year for those who need supplies. Agape Mission and Mary Martha Outreach accept the applications and verify the information.

As students sign up, a master list of needed supplies is updated and buyers search out the lowest prices for the thousands of pencils and crayons, among other things, that are needed.

On Packing Day, a small army of volunteers prepares a backpack for each student which contains exactly what the published school supply list says he/she needs. Then, on Pickup Day the backpacks are handed out.

Mission Statement:

The Washington County School Supply Drive is a charitable organization helping area students in Headstart through 12th grade and teachers by providing school supplies to those students in need of assistance due to financial difficulties thus helping to make school a better experience for both teachers and students.