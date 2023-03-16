Posted: Mar 16, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2023 10:14 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Lee Lake’s facility’s upgrade is ahead of schedule.

Visitors to the mid-town recreation center may have noticed some recent progress. According to the City of Bartlesville, crews laid asphalt and installed sod last week at the complex last week. Lee Lake is located at off Adams Blvd.

The multi-faceted project includes the construction of new parking lots, connector roads between the lake, Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Fields and new soccer field.

Originally the project was set for completion in May, the project is now expected to wrap up by mid-April, weather permitting.

(Photo and Release from City Beat)