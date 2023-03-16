Posted: Mar 16, 2023 10:32 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2023 10:43 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners at their weekly meeting discussed the update on the generator they’ve been having issues at the Nowata County Courthouse. Commissioner Paul Crupper shared his update.

Commissioner Crupper and the Commissioners have been trying to fix the issue with the courthouse for a couple of weeks and might have an end in sight. The commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.