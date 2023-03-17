Posted: Mar 17, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2023 9:56 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Did not have any Bartlesville High baseball in Alabama on Thursday, as the Bruins are headed back home following their loss to Gallatin, Tennessee.

BHS needed to win that game in order to get out of pool play, so the loss ended their time on the Spring Break trip. Despite the final game loss, it was still a successful week for Bartlesville, which went 3-1.

The Bruins return home for a district series on Monday and Tuesday against Tahlequah. Those games again should be a good chance to get BHS on the winning track.

Tuesday evening will be our first radio broadcast of the season. Select games from BHS baseball will be broadcasted live on KWON and KWONTV.com.